FY2023 Earnings Forecast for K-Bro Linen Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on KBL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock opened at C$37.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The firm has a market cap of C$400.92 million and a P/E ratio of 43.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.76.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.