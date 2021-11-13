FY2023 Earnings Forecast for N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) Issued By William Blair

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for N-able in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Ader expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

NABL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NABL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56. N-able has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $621,625,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,590,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,344,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,387,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

