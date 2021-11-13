FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reduced by Analyst

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $18.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $272.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $23.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $217.00 to $216.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $211.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52-week low of $200.47 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

