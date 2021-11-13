FY2023 EPS Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.93). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $7.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The company has a market cap of $458.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

