FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.68). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a quick ratio of 19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.44. Frequency Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $58.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

