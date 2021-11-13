FY2025 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Lowered by Analyst

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.78.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $22.19 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $20,925,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

