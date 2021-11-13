Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 1,169,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,085. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.04. Galera Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $12.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galera Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Galera Therapeutics worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

