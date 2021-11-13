Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Tops $3.22 on Major Exchanges

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $748,794.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00053263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.69 or 0.00224105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.94 or 0.00090371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

