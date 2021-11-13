GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. GAN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of GAN stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,586,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,050. GAN has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.44 million, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 1.06.

In other GAN news, EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit purchased 18,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $250,685.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 180,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,385. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,125. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GAN stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GAN were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

