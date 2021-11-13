Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Sells $9,754,373.33 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $332.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day moving average is $275.46. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 3.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 250.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.