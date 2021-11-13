Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,567,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,332,000 after buying an additional 767,457 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 506,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after buying an additional 320,210 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

