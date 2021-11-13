General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,105,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,869 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

