General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

GM stock opened at $63.40 on Thursday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.60 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

