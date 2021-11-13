Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.72% of Generation Bio worth $10,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Generation Bio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Generation Bio by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Generation Bio by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 3.86. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 16,586 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $407,849.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $37,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

