Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,721 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,498,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,721 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newpark Resources by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

