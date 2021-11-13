Geode Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unifi were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unifi by 188.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 99,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the first quarter valued at $1,262,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 79.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 20.1% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 24,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $23.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Unifi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

