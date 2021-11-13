Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,615 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noah were worth $5,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noah by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Noah by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Noah by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Noah stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

NOAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

