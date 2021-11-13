Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 222,134 Shares of iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.64% of iBio worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iBio in the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iBio during the first quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iBio by 266.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iBio by 52.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iBio by 202.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 54,963 shares in the last quarter. 19.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

iBio stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. iBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $165.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 978.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that iBio, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iBio Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.