Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,809 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.69% of Civista Bancshares worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIVB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 34.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,297,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 40.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

CIVB stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.33. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

