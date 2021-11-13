Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

