Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Price Target Raised to C$3.75

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Geodrill stock opened at C$2.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.40 and a 52 week high of C$2.99.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Geodrill will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About Geodrill
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.
