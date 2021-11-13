GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.91. 93,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. GeoVax Labs has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $8.71.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. GeoVax Labs had a negative net margin of 1,305.93% and a negative return on equity of 37.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

