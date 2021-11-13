Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Get Geron alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. 1,113,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,504. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $503.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a negative net margin of 25,083.58%. On average, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Geron by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146,582 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Geron (GERN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.