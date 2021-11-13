GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,308 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 546.5% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $218.85 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $165.39 and a 12-month high of $220.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.64 and a 200-day moving average of $203.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

