GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 76.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $64.52 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.