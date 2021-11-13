GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,992.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,699.00 and a 1-year high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,845.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,669.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total transaction of $7,470,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 7,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,951.55, for a total transaction of $21,292,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,074 shares of company stock valued at $510,888,230 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

