GoalVest Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Prologis by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $149.92.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock worth $49,569,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.47.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

