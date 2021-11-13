GoalVest Advisory LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPVU. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 9,273.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 904.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the period.

Shares of SPVU stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.49.

