GoalVest Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.88 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.76.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total value of $184,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,861 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

