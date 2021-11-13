GoByte Price Hits $0.0452 on Top Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. GoByte has a total market cap of $433,033.05 and approximately $142.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GoByte has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000032 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 2,668.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000198 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

