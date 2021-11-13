Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSV opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,091 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gold Standard Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gold Standard Ventures by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 142,519 shares during the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the business of acquisition and exploration. It focuses on the following projects: Carlin Trend, Railroad-Pinion and Lewis. The company was founded by Luke A. Norman and Jonathan Charles Timothy Awde on February 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

