Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 256,850 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Hawaiian worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 12.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 17.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $22.21 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.15.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.76) earnings per share. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

