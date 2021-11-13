Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 8.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,146 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $11,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 424.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 28.8% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $201,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Qutub bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.14 per share, with a total value of $490,076.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,065. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.86.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

