Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,761 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $11,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after buying an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,320,000 after buying an additional 145,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,889,000 after buying an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,577,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.74. Bank OZK has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $48.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.68.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

