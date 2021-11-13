Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,160 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.21% of Hanger worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HNGR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hanger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HNGR stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.31 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.40. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 58.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $330,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

