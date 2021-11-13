Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 47,077 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CNA Financial worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 669,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 47.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter worth $1,410,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $49.08.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

In other CNA Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 10,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $504,674.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

