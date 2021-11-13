Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 5,318 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $10,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 29.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Kemper by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 97.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 71.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $61.34 on Friday. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

