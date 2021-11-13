Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Kemper worth $10,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Kemper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

KMPR opened at $61.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.12). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Kemper’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 106.90%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

