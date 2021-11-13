Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fisker were worth $11,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Fisker by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

FSR opened at $21.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 0.89. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

