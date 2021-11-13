Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 179,475 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179,475 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Gladstone Commercial worth $10,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 248.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 23.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 73,424 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.47 million, a P/E ratio of 454.80, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $23.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.07.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

