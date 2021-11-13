Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ GT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

