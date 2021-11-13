GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.40 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.860 EPS.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,205,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,141. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $644,591.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,050.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoPro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,668,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.08% of GoPro worth $19,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 61.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

