Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Graco worth $32,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 85.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,712 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after acquiring an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 87,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.67. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.34 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

