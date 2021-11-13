Grafton Group’s (GFTU) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,312.50 ($17.15).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,333.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,250.58. Grafton Group has a 1 year low of GBX 790 ($10.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

