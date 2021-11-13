Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 96,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 957,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

