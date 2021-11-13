Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Greif (NYSE:GEF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 2.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GEF. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE GEF opened at $69.41 on Thursday. Greif has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greif will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 45,384.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 720,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,572,000 after purchasing an additional 719,345 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 101.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 133,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

