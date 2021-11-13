Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang Sells 10,000 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $378,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yueou Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $2,060,800.00.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $37.99 on Friday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $40.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,876,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

