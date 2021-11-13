Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 256,142 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Groupon were worth $11,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $95,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 747,324 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Groupon by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 555,403 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $28,073,000 after purchasing an additional 87,119 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Groupon by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 552,363 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Groupon by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,125 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

GRPN opened at $27.64 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a market cap of $817.04 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

