Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Trading Up 2.3%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $4.96. Approximately 246,350 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,710,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.85.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

Get Grove alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grove in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grove during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.