GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 4,015,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,889. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26 and a beta of 2.70.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

