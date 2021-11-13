GSE Systems (GVP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

GVP opened at $1.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 million, a P/E ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.12. GSE Systems has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GSE Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of engineering services, staffing, and simulation software. It operates through Performance Improvement Solutions; and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting segments. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment includes power plant high-fidelity simulation solutions, technical engineering services for ASME programs, power plant thermal performance optimization, and interactive computer based tutorials/simulation.

